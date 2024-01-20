Exciting news is brewing in the smartphone market as Infinix gears up for the potential launch of a new addition to its Note series – the Infinix Note 40 series. The Pro variant has already made waves by securing NBTC and Bluetooth SIG certifications, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts. Adding to the buzz, both the Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro have recently surfaced on the Google Play console, offering a sneak peek into what could be the next offering from Infinix.

Diving into the details, the Infinix Note 40 appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number X6853. However, the model number of its Pro counterpart is X6850. According to the available information, both models will be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, complemented by the ARM Mali G57 GPU. Additionally, the listing confirms a minimum of 8GB RAM, promising a smooth and responsive user experience.

Infinix Note 40 Series Appears on Google Play Console with some key specs

One noteworthy aspect revealed by the Google Play Console is that both the Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro will run on Android 14 straight out of the box. This hints at the devices being up-to-date with the latest software. It also showcases Infinix’s commitment to providing users with the latest advancements in the Android ecosystem.

Turning our attention to the display, the upcoming Note 40 series will offer a visually immersive experience. The console listing discloses a display resolution of 2436×1080 pixels and an impressive pixel density of 480 PPI. While this provides a glimpse into the visual capabilities of the devices, other features of the series are currently shrouded in mystery. Tech enthusiasts will have to await future listings and official announcements from Infinix to unravel the full suite of features and functionalities.

As the Infinix Note 40 series inches closer to its official launch, the Google Play Console revelations add fuel to the excitement. The inclusion of cutting-edge hardware and the promise of Android 14 showcase Infinix’s dedication to delivering a compelling smartphone experience. With more details yet to emerge, the Infinix Note 40 series will make a significant impact in the competitive smartphone landscape. Stay tuned for further updates as Infinix unfolds the full story behind its highly anticipated Note 40 series.

