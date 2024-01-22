Commander General Ali Jafarabadi of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force’s Space Division celebrated the successful launch of Iran’s ‘Soraya’ satellite. Launched with the ‘Qaem-100’ carrier, Soraya reached a low Earth orbit 750 kilometres above Earth in just 11 minutes. The Qaem-100, a three-stage satellite carrier powered by solid fuel, is now operational. General Jafarabadi also announced plans for testing the ‘Qaem-105’ next year. Iran will be the first Muslim nation to orbit satellites 36,000 kilometres above Earth with the launch of ‘Qaem-120’ within three years.

Innovation in Orbit: Iran Poised to Become First Muslim Nation at 36,000 Kilometers Above Earth

Highlighting Iran’s technological prowess, General Jafarabadi emphasized the country’s capability to manufacture sophisticated solid-fuel engines with cutting-edge features. These engines include composite materials capable of withstanding high temperatures and pressures, featuring precision-guided nozzles.

The successful launch of the Soraya satellite follows Iran’s earlier achievements in space exploration. In April 2020, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, followed by Noor-II in March 2022. Both satellites were deployed into orbit using the Qassed satellite carrier. It is a product of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s design and manufacturing capabilities.

The development of domestic satellite carriers like Qaem-100 reflects Iran’s commitment to advancing its space capabilities. General Jafarabadi’s announcement of upcoming tests for Qaem-105 and Qaem-120 underlines Iran’s strategic vision for the future of its space program.

As Iran continues to make strides in space technology, these achievements also contribute to the nation’s overall scientific and technological progress. The successful launch of Soraya and the ongoing advancements in satellite carrier technology mark significant milestones in Iran’s pursuit of excellence in space exploration.

