Users can only use Vanish Mode in one-on-one chats. The point worth mentioning here is that it won’t work in group chats. Secondly, you’ll only be able to use Vanish Mode with contacts you follow or have made recent contact with. If someone takes a screenshot of your messages in Vanish Mode, you’ll get notified immediately just like while using Snapchat. After enabling Vanish Mode, only messages and media that you send will disappear. On the contrary, other messages you send will remain permanent unless you choose to unsend them when Vanish Mode is off.

If you send msgs by mistake without turning on the Vanish Mode feature, your messages will show up like every other message. The all-new Mode will not automatically hide messages you send by mistake. This feature is perfect for you if you’re worried about snoopers looking through your chats. So, if safety and privacy are important to you, then you should take advantage of the feature for sure. How to Use Vanish Mode on Instagram? In order to activate Vanish Mode: Open your Instagram app

Click on the chat icon .

. Select an existing message or create a new message thread

scroll to the bottom of your chat

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen and release your finger to activate Vanish Mode

from the bottom of your screen and release your finger to activate Vanish Mode Once it is activated, Instagram will go into dark mode and some shushing emojis will fall from the top of your screen to show that you are in Vanish Mode