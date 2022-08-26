Instagram adds More Options to content settings for teens

Instagram keep on making its platform better and secure, an in an effort to do so, the company is rolling out a new feature that defaults accounts for new users under 16 years old to “Less” restrictive settings for sensitive content control. While this action will be taken for Teenagers who are new to the platform, those who are already using Instagram will get push notifications to opt for more staunch filtering options to decide what they will see across search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts. Among different content settings for teens, the company has tried to target people of all ages.

Among different options, “Standard” settings lets users see sensitive deemed content whereas the “Less” option tightens the restriction. The “More” option allows users to see more sensitive content. People who are 18 years and more have access to “Standard,” “Less,” and “More,” teenagers can only access “Standard” and “Less.”

New Content Settings for Teens Makes Platform More Secure

Other than this, Instagram is also testing prompts for teens that suggests who can interact with their content. The “Sensitive Content Control” feature was launched in July 2021 with a basic goal to keep users from seeing potentially harmful and inappropriate content suggested on explore page. This new initiative, received backlash from people who were sex workers, tattoo artists and the cannabis industry since they were excluded from the feed of suggestions if their accounts or content were flagged.

The company has planned more such features on Instagram to provide secure experience. In March, Parental Controls also arrived on platform to help parents and guardians monitor their children activities.

