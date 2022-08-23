WhatsApp is working on the Undo feature for iOS users

In this IT world of rapid advancements, each company needs to devise new salient features to entertain the users and add to their value. iOS users have long demanded features of Undoing the ability to bring back the deleted messages and also to allow group admin to erase the messages from a chat. The wait is now over as the company is working on Undo feature for iOS.

The company is soon rolling out the long-demanded features in the upcoming Whatsapp for iOS beta version 22.18.0.70. Many times people by mistake delete the messages or they want to delete messages for everyone but by mistake delete them for me. This is a huge problem to be corrected and users always wanted to get the ability to retrieve the messages back and get the mistake corrected. In the upcoming update, the users will be able to get their mistakenly deleted messages back. The user will just tap an undo button and a message will appear in a snack bar which will inform the user that the message has been erased and they can now easily undo the deleted message.

The new feature will be available to just a few beta users who will try this feature and later on it will be released publicly. The time in which users will have to retrieve the deleted messages is still not clear but it will soon be made clear after the beta testers will give an ok report.

The second feature on which the company is working on is the ability which will allow the group admins to delete any message they want for everyone and when they will do this, the group members will just receive a message that that group admin has deleted a message. This function is also available now for the beta users and later on will be shared with all.

The publication by WABetaInfo explains:

“If you are looking for a fast way to check if the feature is available, just check if you can delete any recent message from a group where you’re an admin: if “delete for everyone” shows up when you try to delete a message sent from another participant, it means the feature is available for your account! This is a very important feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better.”

