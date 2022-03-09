Instagram’s Boomerang is an ideal app that allows users to create a 1-second loop of videos. It was introduced in 2014 and was launched separately from Instagram. Likewise, Hyperlapse app was also rolled out in 2015 but later on, it was added to the social network. Hyperlapse has allowed users to capture timelapse videos. According to data given to social media, Boomerang used to give 301 million lifetime downloads on both Google and Apple play stores. On the contrary, as Hyperlapse was just available to iOS users, it used to give 23 million downloads. There were rumors a few days back that seems both these apps have been pulled back as they are not available in the app stores but Instagram’s layout that used to organize photos in collages is still available. Finally, Instagram has confirmed that both Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to Instagram, they have removed support for both the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to focus more on the main app. It will continue putting its efforts to bring new and exciting ways to bring more creativity and fun for people on Instagram. Before, Instagram was focused on just sharing photos but later also inculcated short-form video and e-commerce.

Instagram’s Boomerang & Hperlapse disappeared from Google and Apple Play Stores

The parent company of Instagram, Meta is also pushing Instagram to move forward and assimilate many features in one app. This keeps the users satisfied as they get a single app experience and it reduces the confusion of using many apps also. Instagram has added many features in the app which invalidated the need of keeping the separate editing apps. Even as Instagram became a one-stop shop app, still Boomerang was seeing 26000 downloads per day. People used to like both and will surely going to miss these apps.

News is also in the air that the removal of Boomerang and Hyperlapse will lead to the announced shutdown of IGTV. Let’s see when it will stay available to Instagram users.

If we analyze the other companies, they have also inculcated many features in one app. Introducing new features has kept them at the market’s leading position and users have stuck to them. Staying competitive and up to mark is the major requirement of society today. And it would be possible just when the companies will bring in new and attractive things to keep the users’ twig to them.

Also Read: Google Play Store to Soon Get Updated Material You Buttons