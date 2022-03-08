Material You is Google’s latest design language for Android, Chrome OS, Wear OS, and beyond. Over the last months, Google is updating many of its popular apps with Material You elements. Google Play Store also received a partial Material You redesign back in October. In the previous update, Google brought a pill-shaped search bar, updated bottom navigation bar, and dynamic colour theming on Android 12. Now Google is planning for another redesign for the Play Store that will soon bring Material You buttons across the app.

Google Play Store to Soon Get Updated Material You Buttons

In their recent APK teardown, 9to5Google has spotted evidence of an upcoming redesign for the Play Store. The redesign brings a new button style across the Play Store. The upcoming redesign will replace the current rectangular buttons with rounded corners with pill-shaped buttons.

The new update will affect the Install, Uninstall, and Update buttons. Elsewhere, Installed, Updates available, and Games filters under the “Manage apps & device” section now use rectangular layout instead of oval shapes. At the time being, the new buttons don’t seem to support dynamic colour theming. But in future, Google may add this feature too.

The new button style in the Google Play Store has not rolled out to all users yet. But we are pretty sure that it will be available for all by the end of this month. So stay tuned for more updates.

