Google is renowned for giving its users the best diversified experience. It has launched many apps which empower the user gadgets in many ways. Same goes with Google Lens which brought different features from other Google Googles. The company has been carrying out experiments to bring out the best use of Lens. It was first introduced for the mobile users only. Then later on it was made available for the Chrome consumers and recently the company has used the Incognito Mode and added an effusively search incorporated trial version in the desktop browser. Integrating Google Lens on desktop has given Lens a distinct look. When we use Google Chrome and right click on the photo, it gives the converse image making it the only choice for the reverse image search. This trial version will be rolled out on few selected users to be tested.

Google Lens has become the main Chrome desktop option in this new transition and the reverse image search still exists but now it takes more than a few clicks to get to the Google Lens. The users can use the original feather and get extensions to catch the reverse image searches.

Integration of Google Lens on desktop search may roll out soon

According to the experts, the search with Google Lens option offers better context for what the user is searching for. It will also help the users identify the most inquisitive images. Moreover, the Lens lovers will be happy to get the option on the main Google search desktop.

How to use the newly added feature:

The user needs to have the updated version of Chrome. Then simply right-click to the photos. A menu will appear that will say “use Google Lens”. We can search the image with Google Lens.

The integrated version is the step forward by the company to facilitate the users to utilize the new feature rather than the old custom. Let’s see if the users will approve the new shift and accept the changes in the old customs.

