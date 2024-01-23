Netizens in Pakistan, grappling with recent internet disruptions, found themselves facing another challenging day on January 20. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attributed the blackout to ongoing system upgrades, attempting to provide technical justifications. However, the unsettling projected timeline of “2 to 3 months” only heightened public anxieties.

During a press conference, Director General Ahmed Shamim Pirzada, accompanied by Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and FIA Cybercrime Director of Operations Waqaruddin Syed, faced a skeptical audience. The timing of the outage, aligning with a pre-announced online event by a specific political party, sparked suspicions of intentional throttling. This suspicion gained further ground due to a similar pattern of disruptions on December 17 and January 7.

Internet disruptions in Pakistan May Continue for 3 Months: PTA

Minister Solangi, while emphasizing the technical glitch explanation, acknowledged the possibility of further hiccups. However, this tepid reassurance did little to ease public concerns, especially against the backdrop of suspiciously timed blackouts.

Adding to the skepticism was the PTA’s previous statement citing a “technical fault” after the January 20th disruption, which only fueled the fire of public doubt. Pakistan’s tech-savvy population expressed palpable outrage at what they perceived as a lack of transparency and the extended timeframe for resolution.

The frustration within the netizens was compounded by the perceived impact on online events and activities, particularly those related to political activities. The blackout on January 20, aligning with a scheduled political event, raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about potential interference in the digital sphere.

As concerns grew, citizens voiced their discontent on various social media platforms. They demand clearer explanations and a more realistic timeline for the resolution of the internet disruptions. Many expressed their frustration with the recurring technical issues and the perceived lack of accountability within the PTA.

In the midst of this, questions about the reliability of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure were raised, prompting a broader discussion about the need for robust systems and increased transparency in communication from regulatory authorities.

In conclusion, the recent internet disruptions in Pakistan have not only impacted the online experiences of its netizens but have also fueled skepticism and frustration. The combination of suspiciously timed blackouts, vague technical explanations, and an extended resolution timeline has left the public seeking more transparency and accountability from the authorities.

