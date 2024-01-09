PTA Chairman Receives Strongly Worded Letter over Internet Blackout

Social media and internet blackouts are increasing in Pakistan, which is not a good sight. Again, during the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) virtual fundraising jalsa, netizens all over the country reported internet disruptions. The Telecom Operators Association expressed grave concerns over the recent outage and sent a strongly worded letter to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (Retd) Hafeezur Rehman. The letter sent on January 7, 2024, strongly opposed the social media blackouts.

In the letter, association Secretary General Kamal Ahmed denounced the repeating instances of social media platform blockage while citing the events on December 17, 2023, and the latest outage on January 7, 2024.

The association also highlighted the negative effects of such internet outages on Pakistan’s global image at a time when the government wishes to project the country as a prominent ICT hub. On the other hand, Ahmed underscored the substantial inconvenience encountered by citizens due to the sudden blockage of social media platforms. He pointed out that the overflow of inquiries flooding the helplines of telecom operators left them unable to offer satisfactory responses, leading to an escalation in customer outcry and dissatisfaction.

In the letter, the association also shed light on the vital role of digital connectivity in people’s lives, business continuity, national productivity, and the overall perception of the country on the global stage.

While reaffirming their devotion to supporting the government’s measures to transform Pakistan into an ICT powerhouse, the telecom operators warned against resorting to censorship measures that hinder the country’s technological progress. Moreover, in the letter, the association said,

As of now, the PTA has yet to respond to the association’s concerns, leaving many apprehensive about the future stability and accessibility of internet services in Pakistan. Amidst the aftermath of these internet disruptions, stakeholders eagerly await a response from the regulatory body to address the concerns raised by the Telecom Operators Association.

Also read:

PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Sheikhupura