‘Internet For All’ to Soon Become a Reality in Pakistan

SUPARCO’s dream of providing widespread fast-speed internet access to remote areas is just a few days away. Moreover, it will also be a great leap towards making Digital Pakistan’s initiative a reality. It will be done through the latest communication satellite, MM1, which will be launched into space this Thursday. The new satellite would revolutionize communication in the country and also meet the country’s growing needs in the broad spectrum of connectivity.

The PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will be launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China, on May 30. The launch ceremony will be aired live from the Islamabad and Karachi offices of Suparco.

“The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector,” Suparco said.

“Its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity. This high power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band,” it added.

“It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. It will provide various communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, mobile bank hauling, and VSAT connectivity,” it further said.

Project Manager MM-1, SUPARCO, Dr Usman Iftikhar, said that the satellite would be sent into Geostationary Orbit at an altitude of about 36,000 km from Earth. The MM 1 satellite is the hard work of Pakistani scientists and engineers.