iOS 16.1 Update is Coming on October 24, Here are All the New Features

Apple has announced that it will release iOS 16.1 to the general public on October 24. iOS 16.1 update includes a number of new features i.e. Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, and more. If you are curious about what Apple is offering in the latest iOS 16.1 update, here is the complete list of all the features.

iOS 16.1 Update is Coming on October 24, here are All the New Features

Live Activities: Ths new feature will let you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time.

Ths new feature will let you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time. Live Activities API: This new developer API will let you keep a glance at Live Activities from your favourite third-party apps.

This new developer API will let you keep a glance at Live Activities from your favourite third-party apps. No Apple Wallet app: iOS 16.1 now lets users delete the Wallet app for the first time. Now users won’t be able to use a number of different features, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

See Also: How to get rid of annoying group texts on iOS

Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms;

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms; iCloud Shared Photo Library: Apple introduces a new way for families to share photos with a separate iCloud library. It will let six users collaborate.

Apple introduces a new way for families to share photos with a separate iCloud library. It will let six users collaborate. Clean Energy Charging: Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources. Battery percentage icon: iOS 16.1 enables battery percentage for iPhone XR, 11, 12 mini, and 13 mini. Apple has tweaked the battery indicator so that it now has a dynamic icon when the percentage is enabled.

iPhone 8 and newer will be able to get the iOS 16.1 update. The update will be available on October 24. Once it’s released, you can install it right from the Settings app on your iPhone.

Check Also: iOS VPN Apps Have Another Significant Flaw: Researcher