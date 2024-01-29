iOS 18 is set to be released in September 2024. Apple will likely give developers an early version to try out in June during the WWDC conference. According to Gurman, a tech expert, iOS 18 could be the most significant software update ever for iPhones. It seems like Apple has some exciting plans for the next iOS 18.

In November 2023, Apple made a big announcement. They said that the Messages app on the iPhone would soon support a messaging standard called RCS, and this change is expected to happen sometime in 2024. So, it looks like this will be one of the features coming with iOS 18.

Notable Features Anticipated in iOS 18

1: RCS Support

When RCS support arrives, it’s going to make messaging between iPhones and Android devices even better. Here’s what you can expect:

Photos and videos will look even better with higher resolution. You’ll be able to send and receive audio messages. Know when someone is typing with typing indicators. See when your message has been read with read receipts. Enjoy Wi-Fi messaging between iPhones and Android devices. Group chats will get an upgrade, and iPhone users can leave a conversation that includes Android users. There will be improved encryption for better security compared to regular SMS.

These advanced features, already prevalent in iPhone-to-iPhone communication through iMessage (denoted by blue bubbles) and available in various third-party messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram, will be extended to interactions with Android users, distinguished by green bubbles in the Messages app. This integration aims to provide a uniform and enriched messaging experience across diverse mobile platforms.

2: Smarter Siri

Gurman anticipates that iOS 18 will incorporate generative AI technology. It aims to enhance the capabilities of Siri and the Messages app in handling inquiries and automatically completing sentences. Apple’s exploration of generative AI extends beyond these applications to include other apps across its platforms, encompassing Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Xcode. The integration of generative AI is poised to bring advanced and intuitive functionalities to various aspects of the iOS ecosystem.

Apple is reportedly working on integrating large language models into Siri, enabling users to automate intricate tasks. This functionality would involve a more seamless integration with the Shortcuts app. The report suggests that this feature is anticipated to be introduced in an iPhone software update scheduled for 2024, likely corresponding to the release of iOS 18. This development aims to enhance Siri’s capabilities and offer users a more sophisticated and intuitive experience when performing various tasks through voice commands and automation.