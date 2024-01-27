Apple is gearing up to potentially introduce a revolutionary AI-powered version of Siri against ChatGPT. The company will most likely introduce it within the iOS 17.4 beta. This is much-anticipated upgrade may be on the horizon, potentially making its debut as soon as June.

While Apple has yet to offer an equivalent to the artificial intelligence tools seen in ChatGPT, recent developments indicate that the tech giant is making significant strides in this direction. Reports suggest that Apple has invested a substantial $1 billion in augmenting Siri with the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Apple is Testing its in-house Chatbot Siri Against ChatGPT

The investigative team at 9to5Mac delved into the code of the first beta of iOS 17.4 and unearthed compelling evidence that Apple is actively working on a fresh iteration of Siri. What adds an extra layer of intrigue is the discovery of references to OpenAI within the code. However, it appears that ChatGPT, a creation of OpenAI, might not directly power Siri’s AI features. Instead, it serves as a benchmark for Apple to evaluate and refine its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM).

The code analysis reveals that Apple is testing four distinct AI models, with one of them being AjaxGPT, an in-house Large Language Model developed by Apple. Interestingly, Apple is experimenting with two variations of AjaxGPT, one processed on-device and another processed externally.

Additionally, the investigative findings indicate that Apple is exploring a model referred to as FLAN-T5 as part of its AI testing initiatives. Apple has not fully unveiled the exact nature and functionalities of FLAN-T5..

In early January, speculations circulated that Apple was gearing up to integrate its generative AI technology into Siri and other services. The buzz suggested that an official announcement regarding this groundbreaking integration could take place at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference.

As Apple continues to invest resources and efforts into advancing Siri’s capabilities with artificial intelligence, the tech community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of this potential game-changer in the realm of virtual assistants. The speculated announcement at the Worldwide Developer Conference adds to the excitement, leaving users and enthusiasts curious about the innovative features Apple may bring to Siri soon.

