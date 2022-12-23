iPhone 14 Horizontal Lines Upon Waking Is Not A Hardware Glitch: Apple

Advertisement

If you are the one who is facing iPhone 14 horizontal lines across the screen while waking from sleep or starting up, then don’t worry at all. Some people were thinking that it was some sort of a hardware glitch. However, the good piece of info is that they can rest easy as it’s not a hardware issue. The silicon giant, Apple has recently unveiled that the glitch which mostly affects the iPhone 14 Pro Max is apparently a software bug. So, don’t worry about bugs as an iOS update is enough to fly it away 😉

iPhone 14 horizontal lines: A Hardware glitch or what????

A large number of people are nowadays reporting the issue on Reddit and other social media platforms that their new iPhones are facing some sort of horizontal lines. However, the number and colors of the horizontal lines appear to vary. Reports claim that some people have even taken their phones to an Apple Store for diagnostics, and each has been told that there is no hardware fault. The silicon giant, Apple says that it’s an iOS glitch. Let’s have a look at some Reddit users’ posts who took their phones to stores:

“I took it to Apple, and they ran diagnostics, and everything came back fine (green). The technician told me that there isn’t an issue with the hardware, that it has to do the software.” Advertisement “Apple support asked to DM and they run tests by taking serial number [to run remote tests] and confirmed its not an hardware issue. “Apple support member said ‘We are aware of the issue and this is due to the drivers […] It’s definitely a software issue and an update is expected to come soon.”

Let me tell you that, there is no consistent fix available yet until Apple issues an iOS update to resolve the glitch. However, there are some things that people have tried with varying success in order to resolve the issue temporarily that include:

Switching off the Always On Display feature

Turning off the phone manually, instead of letting it time-out

Resetting the phone

Some reports are suggesting that the issue only affects iPhones with an LG display, rather than a Samsung one. On the other hand, some people suspected a bug in the iOS 16.2 beta, while others are seeing the problem in other versions of iOS 16. So, Apple still needs to answer who the real culprit is.

