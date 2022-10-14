According to the latest report, iPhone 14 Plus sales are unexpectedly slow. Less than a week after the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, another report is suggesting that Apple may actively reduce stock and orders of components for the devices as soon as this month.

iPhone 14 Plus Sales are Unexpectedly Slow, Report Claims

Despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year, total ‌iPhone 14‌ model shipments will likely be around the same as those for the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021.

Because of the low sale, Apple may cut orders of parts to make the devices in the second half of October. If Apple cuts orders more aggressively than expected, then the total ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup shipments by the end of the year may even fall compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌ series in the same time frame last year. Research indicates that Apple expected to make approximately 90 million new iPhones overall in the second half of 2022. However, due to slow demand, it could fall to 80 million units.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max reportedly continue to see high demand. Apple is believed to have shifted production away from the non-Pro models to make more ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max devices.

