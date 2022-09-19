iPhone 14 Pro Users facing Camera shaking and Noise Issues

Bad news for people who were looking to buy iPhone 14 Pro. People who bought iPhone 14 pro just after its launch are reporting issues with recording the video using third-party apps. The camera while using the third-party app produces blurry and shaking footage. This is such a bad thing, especially for those iPhone 14 Pro Users who bought the device due to their camera results and are content creators but this hurdle is a big one to ignore for them.

While Apple’s update to iPhone 14 pro includes multiple changes such as a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode to capture smooth video but it seems that the actual issue lies with the third-party apps that use the camera. It appears that there is some issue with hardware synchronization.

Many users took to social media to reveal that the camera module starts shaking while using Apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. 9to5Mac also reported the same issue and registered it with Apple revealing that the video results using third-party apps are unpublishable due to unbearable movements.

Some users also complained that they could even hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they use third-party’s app camera features. In one of the videos shared by users, we can clearly listen to grinding noise. While the actual issue lies with the third-party app, the issue doesn’t occur while recording video with the camera app.

The company has officially not responded to the issues faced by iPhone 14 Pro Users but tech critics believe that there might ve some software issue that needs to be fixed. Also, we can expect that Apple might release an update to iOS 16 that might eliminate this issue.

So, let’s wait and watch.

