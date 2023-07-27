Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers yesterday. Code snippets found in the software reveal that the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have nine different functions.

The Action button is expected to be a new physical button on the next-generation Pro iPhone models that replaces the Ring/Silent switch. The Action button would allow users to quickly access various functions and settings without necessarily unlocking the device or navigating to an app.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Functions Potentially Revealed in iOS 17 Code

According to the code found in ‌iOS 17‌ beta 4, the Action button could have nine different options that users can customize and assign to different actions.

Accessibility : This option would presumably let users access various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more.

: This option would presumably let users access various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more. Shortcuts: As on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, this option would let users run any shortcut they have created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices.

As on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, this option would let users run any shortcut they have created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices. Silent Mode: Similar to how the switch works on current ‌iPhone‌ models, this option would let users toggle the silent mode on or off, which would mute or unmute the ringer and alerts.

Similar to how the switch works on current ‌iPhone‌ models, this option would let users toggle the silent mode on or off, which would mute or unmute the ringer and alerts. Camera: This option would likely let users launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a single press of the Action button.

This option would likely let users launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a single press of the Action button. Flashlight: This option would let users turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.

This option would let users turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device. Focus: This option should let users activate or deactivate a Focus mode.

This option should let users activate or deactivate a Focus mode. Magnifier: This option would presumably let users activate the Magnifier app to use the ‌iPhone‌’s camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects.

This option would presumably let users activate the Magnifier app to use the ‌iPhone‌’s camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects. Translate: This option could let users launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press of the Action button.

This option could let users launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press of the Action button. Voice Memos: This option would let users start or stop recording a voice memo with the Voice Memos app.

