According to some latest reports, Apple is planning to add Wi-Fi 6E support to some of its latest iPhones. According to a research note from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, iPhone 15 Pro series will most likely feature Wi-Fi 6E.

If it is true, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first phones to come with this technology. However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with regular Wi-Fi 6.

iPhone 15 Pro Series Expected to Feature Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band for increased bandwidth. Wi-Fi 6E offers faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. It performs better if it is connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router. There are many brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear that have launched Wi-Fi 6E routers in the market.

Check Also: First M3 Apple Silicon Macs to Launch in October

It seems like Wi-Fi 6E will allow for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple has already added Wi-Fi 6E to a handful of iPad Pro and Mac models since last year:

11-inch iPad Pro (2022)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

Mac mini (2023)

Mac Studio (2023)

Mac Pro (2023)

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones with Wi-Fi 6E support. The previous iPhone 14 lineup is limited to regular Wi-Fi 6.

Additionally, Apple will also bring USB-C port charging to the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The company will most likely launch the iPhone 15 series in the first half of September. We are not sure about the actual launch date yet.

Apple has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more details in the near future.

See Also: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max To Be Equipped with Ultra Telephoto Lens