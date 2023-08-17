Apple is preparing to announce iPhone 15 series next month. However, there are a lot of rumours claiming that the company has had some issues with the mass production of certain components, such as the display and cameras. Analyst Jeff Pu believes that Apple has reduced the iPhone 15 production ahead of the official launch.

The analyst claims that Apple will build 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year. Previously, the company was estimated to ship around 83 million iPhone 15 units. According to the analyst, there are two main reasons behind this anticipation.

iPhone 15 Production Reduced Ahead of Official Launch

First, the analyst explains that supply issues are likely to affect the mass production of the iPhone 15. He mentions that Sony’s camera sensors and the new display with thinner bezels might delay the production of the new phones. Moreover, the new titanium frame for the Pro models is also a reason for the delay.

Furthermore, Pu believes that Apple has adjusted its sales estimates due to “demand concerns.”

According to the reports, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors, and this could result in lower demand. “The build plan cut before launch isn’t a positive signal, and the potential price hike for iPhone 15 Pro Max could also dampen the end demand,” the analyst said.

For the fiscal Q3 2023, Apple reported a drop in iPhone sales revenue, from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. In a call with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company has been selling fewer iPhones in the US, its main market, despite achieving better results in some other regions.

