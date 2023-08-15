Apple will most likely launch the iPhone 15 series in less than a month. As the launch date is approaching, we are getting more details about the most anticipated series. New leaks for Apple iPhone 15 series have revealed major design changes, including USB-C ports, bezels and a potential surprise upgrade for older iPhone generations as well.

First of all, it is now confirmed that iPhone 15 series will launch with a USB-C charging port. Many rumours and renders have already revealed this.

Apple Leaks Detail All-New iPhone 15 Series Design Changes

USB-C is a big deal for iPhone users. While Apple is being forced into the change by upcoming international legislation, the move will enable iPhone owners to finally carry a single cable for charging their iPads, iPhones and MacBooks. iPhone and Android owners will also be able to share cables for the first time.

Moreover, Apple will provide faster data and charging speeds for iPhones, which have lagged behind Android rivals for some time. Early leaks claimed iPhone 15 Pro models, may ship with Thunderbolt 4 performance (40,000 megabits/sec).

Additionally, the upcoming screen protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max highlight their super thin bezels. They measure just 1.5mm thick, breaking the record set by the Xiaomi 13 (1.81mm). They are also approximately 20% and 30% thinner than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro bezels, respectively.

Apple has seemingly confirmed the existence of its iPhone 15 range, as well as new versions of the iPhone 14 in its tvOS 17 beta code.

In addition to these leaks, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with a titanium chassis, a new solid-state Action button and an upgraded UWB. Standard iPhone 15 models will move to the Dynamic Island design. The whole range will adopt smarter, cooler stacked battery technology. Moreover, there will be a significant price increase this year.

Not only the high-end phones are getting the updates. According to the latest leaks, Apple is planning to bring some major design changes for the iPhone SE4 in 2024. It will come with USB-C, Face ID and Action button.

