IT Ministry Is Planning To Bring Apple To Pakistan

IT Ministry is targeting something big for our country. According to the latest reports, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque revealed that the ministry intends to bring Apple to Pakistan. He talked about the mobile manufacturing policy with reporters as well. Meanwhile, he announced that Samsung and Nokia have already set up their assembly plants in Pakistan so the ministry’s next target is to bring Apple to the field.

IT Ministry has mandated the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to hire consultants to provide suggestions. Furthermore, it has been directed to work in close consultation with all stakeholders to carry out an explicit market study on 5G. According to Amin ul Haq, the caretaker government can issue policy directives for the 5G study. He said that IT exports increased during May-June 2023 while exports of other ministries declined during the same time.

So far, 83 projects have been launched by the IT ministry under Universal Services Fund. Moreover, strict directions have also been given to complete them all by December 31. The point worth mentioning here is that the minister requested the government not to invest a single penny in IT. However, he wants the government to facilitate the sector and protect it from the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan.

He suggested the government to help the telecom sector in upgrading its infrastructure. The government needs to provide quality services to the masses. The federal minister also stated that the regulations are being prepared in talks with stakeholders and will be finalized soon. Meanwhile, the matter of modifications to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is going on with the Information Ministry as per suitable protocols.