iPhone 15 Users Are Now Complaining About Crackling Speaker Sound

Less than two weeks have passed since the iPhone 15 launch. The list of complaints regarding the all-new iPhone series has not been going down. A week ago, some users started complaining about overheating issues. Now, it appears that there are more users unhappy with their new iPhones for other reasons. Recently, a small group of people claimed that they have been experiencing issues with the built-in speakers. More precisely, they complain that the audio sounds crackly and rattly.

iPhone 15 Users Experience Speaker Issues

Users of different iPhone 15 models have noticed that the audio sounds distorted and crackly especially when the volume is turned up too high. Reports claim that the earpiece speaker appears to be the most affected. A person on Reddit stated:

“My iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived launch day, and from out of the box, full volume speaker calls rattle the speaker and sound like liquid inside, and same for music above like 80%. Based on my experience, the audio appears to rattle or crackle in specific videos or certain frequency ranges.”

There is a TikToker Milesabovetech who was one of the individuals to complain about crackling sound problems on his iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company even replaced his iPhone twice at no cost because it knew there was a problem. There are many other users who have been asking the silicon giant for a replacement. However, the fact is that this problem has persisted in new units as well.

We are still not sure whether this is a hardware malfunction in the iPhone 15 speakers or a software issue. Most affected users are still experiencing the same problem even after replacing their iPhones. The company has not acknowledged any related issues yet. If you are facing any such issues, do share them with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates.