Is Samsung Going To Slim Down Its Foldable Smartphones This Year?

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 is just around the corner. The event is all set to take place on July 26. The interesting piece of news is that the company’s head seemingly teased an upcoming redesign just ahead of the upcoming Samsung event. The latest redesign suggests that the next generation of the Samsung foldable phones including Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones may be lighter and thinner this year. What do you think?

Samsung Foldable Phones Are Tipped To Be Lighter & Thinner

The company’s head accentuated how Samsung has concentrated its design philosophy with the customer in mind by merging practical functionality, originality, and synergy. For this year’s launch, the company has been planning some major changes, especially for the foldable lineup. Samsung has innovated to make the latest foldables slimmer and lighter than its previous generations.

The tech giant shared a few days back that it would showcase its next generation of foldable phones during the Unpacked event on July 26. It is expected that the new iteration of Galaxy foldable smartphones will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. According to some reports, the latest foldable variants may come with an overhauled hinge, and a larger screen for the Flip 5.

The Galaxy event will take place in Seoul, Korea for the first time in history. The tech giant vows to unveil a set of new products like smartwatches and earbuds. The point worth mentioning here is that the customers will be able to receive a $50 credit if they sign up for preorders through July 25. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will stream live on the company’s website on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

