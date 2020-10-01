On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that the information technology (IT) industry could become the basis for the growth in the export of services. According to the premier, IT, cyber connectivity, and digitization should be promoted and encouraged as Pakistan’s growth is connected to the adoption of the latest methods of science and technology.

IT Industry Capable of Lifting Export Sector: PM Imran

PM was chairing a signing ceremony for the award of about Rs1.3 billion in contracts by the Universal Service Funds (USF) to cellular network providers to render voice and high-speed mobile broadband data services in parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The agreement between USF and Jazz will cover Khairpur, Sukkur, and Ghotki in Sindh, while the agreement between USF and Ufone will cover the areas of Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Ziarat, and Kalat in Balochistan. The agreements were signed by USF CEO Haris Mahmood Chaudhry, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and Ufone CEO Rashid Khan.

Mr. Khan told that this was in accordance with the government’s vision to develop deprived parts of Sindh and Balochistan via a network of internet connectivity. He claimed that unequal development in Pakistan has badly affected these regions.

He said the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Gilgit-Baltistan has joined inaccessible areas, helping enhance the standard of living and educational facilities there. The PM further said that the people of these areas also want the provision of e-learning and remote learning facilities via mobile phone services.

In the end, the premier stated,

The MoU would lead to wider connectivity in these remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan, thus paving a way for development and prosperity.

Check out? PM instructs to establish advisory committee for spectrum auction