IT Ministry Hails 32 % Surge in IT Exports During Last 60 days

MoITT Minister, Dr. Umar Saif recently addressed the prize distribution ceremony organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). PSEB Additional Secretary IT and Chief Executive Officer Ayesha Humaira Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, PASHA Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan, other officials from MoITT, and many eminent personalities from the IT industry were present at the event. Dr. Umar Saif revealed that the overall IT exports in Pakistan have increased by a record 32% in the last 60 days. This goal has been achieved due to timely decisions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on the recommendations of the IT Ministry.

IT Ministry Plays a Vital Role in the Economic Stability Of Country

Dr. Umar Saif distributed PKR 825 million as a cash prize to the companies playing an important role in IT and IT-enabled services exports. He hopes to achieve the target of US $10 billion for IT exports if the performance of the IT sector continues like this. He stated:

“The IT industry, which has a pivotal role in the country’s economy, deserves maximum incentives, facilities, and rewards; these companies are strengthening the country’s economy by earning huge foreign exchange in return for the services of digital talent of Pakistani talent worldwide.”

Dr Saif also highlighted the cause behind the distribution of huge cash prizes and awards. IT ministry has decided to encourage companies with positive growth in IT exports. The government has even allocated Rs 1 billion in the annual budget. The program aims to provide internship opportunities to IT students.

Final-year students with bachelor’s degrees in computer sciences and related computing technology fields will be provided internships to incentivize IT and ITeS exporters to participate in and support the Co-Opt Programme. Reports claim that 3,500 interns will be placed in the IT and ITeS exporters and Rs 50,000 per intern will be paid to the participant exporters.

This process will help emphasize the capabilities of the IT-skilled youths. Moreover, the industry will be able to get talented people according to their needs and market demand. On the contrary, cash prizes will generate a significant increase in the country’s IT exports by building an atmosphere of competition among IT companies.