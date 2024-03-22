Itel Announces Change in Management: Committed to Continued Growth and Partnership

itel, a leading global smart life brand committed to providing affordable and high-quality consumer electronic products, proudly announces a change in management as part of its strategic growth and evolution in the Pakistani market. Mr. Veeki Chan has been appointed as the CEO of the company and Mr. Asim Jamil as the Director of Sales for Pakistan. With this change, Itel reaffirms their commitment to delivering exceptional products and services while fostering strong partnerships with our esteemed channel partners and distributors.

Itel recognizes the vital role that their channel partners and distributors play in their ecosystem. Their trust and confidence on the brand is invaluable, and Itel remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and excellence in all their interactions. Together, Itel will continue to innovate, adapt, and thrive in today’s dynamic marketplace, delivering unparalleled value to their end customers and stakeholders.

“It’s an exciting time to join Itel. We have a clear mission: to become the most trusted and preferred smart life brand for Pakistani consumers. But our ambition goes beyond market share. We want to make a real difference in people’s lives. We believe that by providing accessible and innovative smart technology, we can empower individuals and communities for them to ‘Enjoy Better Life.”, said Mr Veeki Chan on this occasion.

