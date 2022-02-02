We all have heard that all good things come to an end. Similar is the case with the Google Pixel 4a which is probably one of the finest budget smartphones of all time. The smartphone will be officially discontinued this week. The Pixel 4a has been officially de-listed from Google Store’s website, despite the fact that it is less than two years old. Because Google is clearing down the shelves to make room for the incoming Google Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 4a’s demise isn’t entirely unexpected, as Google has been citing low supply reserves on a number of its devices for months. If anything was going to be removed, it was reasonable for Google to choose one of the less expensive releases, which it intends to replace in the coming months. For the record, the earlier Pixel 3a was discontinued in July of 2020.

Its Time to Say Goodbye to the best budget phone from Google

While the Pixel 4a was an excellent phone and offered a number of scintillating features for the $350 price tag. It came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which was twice as much as the Pixel 3a—and for $50 less. Its camera was also nothing to mock, with excellent image quality for the price and a 4K camera capable of filming at 30 frames per second.

The Google Pixel 5a, which was introduced in August of 2021, is still available for $450 on the Google Store, although it is unclear whether it will stay in the market as compared to its predecessor.

But, in the end, “in with the new, out with the old” still applies. And the Google Pixel 6a, which claims to be everything the Google Pixel 4a and 5a were, as well as everything they weren’t, is set to be released soon. The Pixel 6a is set to ship in May of this year, which is a lot sooner than we expected, and we’re hoping it won’t be too much more expensive than the $450 price tag that the Pixel 5a cost when it was first launched.

