Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma’s Pakistan Visit Surprises Many

Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, has arrived in Pakistan after completing his recent visit to Kathmandu, Nepal. Jack Ma’s Pakistan visit surprised many in the country. Ma reportedly flew into Pakistan on a chartered aircraft provided by Hong Kong Business Aviation on Thursday. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, the former state minister of and chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI), revealed in a tweet that Jack Ma “is actually in Lahore on purely a private visit.”

He added that even the China Embassy is not aware of the details of his visit and engagements in Pakistan.

Alibaba Co-founder Jack Ma’s Pakistan Visit Creates Concerns

During his visit, Jack Ma avoided interactions with government officials and media persons. He came on June 29 and resided at a private location. He left on June 30 via a private jet registered under the name of VP-CMA.

Some reports are also claiming that Jack Ma and his team are exploring business opportunities in Pakistan, including visits to trade centres and meetings with prominent businessmen and officials from various chambers of commerce. However, there has been no official confirmation about the meetings and business deals yet.

He is accompanied by a group of seven people who went to Pakistan with him, including one American and five Chinese nationals.

Chinese business tycoon, financier, and philanthropist Jack Ma Yun is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, a global conglomerate of technology companies. Additionally, Yunfeng Capital, a Chinese private equity firm, was co-founded by Ma.

See Also: Jack Ma To Give Up Control Of Fintech Giant Ant Group