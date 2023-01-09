Jack Ma To Give Up Control Of Fintech Giant Ant Group

According to the latest news, the billionaire founder Jack Ma is all set to give up control of the Chinese fintech giant, Ant Group after a regulatory crackdown. This move has been taken after the firm’s shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights.

Jack Ma To Give Up Control Of Ant Group

Ant Group even stated that after the change, no one can have overall control. The formerly exuberant Mr. Jack Ma has been seen seldom in public since criticizing China’s financial sector in 2020. The bad part was that Ant Group’s planned stock market flotation was abruptly halted following the criticism.