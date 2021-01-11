Check Out All in One Budget Offer for Jazz Postpaid Users

Jazz introduced a budget-friendly offer for its Postpaid users. Now subscribe to Jazz all in one budget offer to stay active for a whole month. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 4000 MB data, 200 minutes for all networks. Moreover, they will also get 2000 SMS. The offer is available in just Rs. 500.

Offered Incentives:

4000 MB (2000 MB + 2000 MB for social media)

2000 SMS

200 all-network minutes

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *448*1#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 500

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions:

Products are available for postpaid consumer catalogue only.

Data base rate of Rs 2+Tax/MB will apply upon consumption of bundle and package incentives.

All in One – Budget: Social data incentive (2000 MBs) can be consumed for WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter only.

All-net minutes are available for all local networks.

Customers can only subscribe to a single hybrid bundle at a time. Already subscribed bundle will be replaced with the new bundle subscription.

Bundle will be re-subscribed on bill day.

Data charges will not apply after data consumption of Rs. 2000 on Pay as you Use (FUP is applicable).

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA.

Government Taxes apply.

