JazzCash to Enable QR Transactions at Shell Sites Nationwide

JazzCash, has joined hands with Shell Pakistan Limited (Shell) to enable QR payments nationwide. This collaboration will allow JazzCash customers to conduct QR transactions at Shell retail sites across the country through a secure and convenient payment process.

The collaboration will play a significant role in accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Pakistan by offering a convenient and accessible way for customers to make payments at Shell retail sites using the JazzCash QR code. Customers simply need to scan the QR code with their JazzCash mobile app and authorize the transaction to complete the payment.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said,

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Shell for this partnership, and are confident that this step will help us build avenues for digital financial inclusion in Pakistan. JazzCash is committed to expanding its services and collaborating with industry leaders like Shell to ensure that our customers benefit from the convenience and security of digital payments.”

Mr. Waqar Siddiqui, Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, added, “We at Shell are delighted to announce our collaboration with JazzCash, which will allow us to provide a hassle-free payment experience to our customers at Shell retail sites across Pakistan. As digital payments continue to gain popularity, we believe that this collaboration will further encourage the use of such payment methods in the country. This collaboration is in line with our commitment to provide our customers with the best possible experience at our sites.”

As the leading digital financial services provider in Pakistan, JazzCash is committed to building digital payment infrastructures that enable financial inclusion across the country. With a wide range of financial services and an extensive network of agents and partner banks, JazzCash has made it easier for millions of previously unbanked or underbanked individuals to access financial services and participate in the formal economy.

