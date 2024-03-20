PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 24,167/6 months
There is good news for iPhone 14 pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet. Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah now offers its users to pay PTA tax in easy, monthly installments. It is pertinent to mention here that there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who is reluctant to pay the incredibly high mobile phone taxes.
So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to register the iPhone 14 Pro.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 14 Pro
|PKR 48,333/-.
|PKR 24,167/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah there is no processing fee on 3 months and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 14 Pro Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!