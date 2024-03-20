PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 24,167/6 months

There is good news for iPhone 14 pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet. Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah now offers its users to pay PTA tax in easy, monthly installments. It is pertinent to mention here that there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who is reluctant to pay the incredibly high mobile phone taxes.

So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to register the iPhone 14 Pro.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 14 Pro PKR 48,333/-. PKR 24,167/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah there is no processing fee on 3 months and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 14 Pro Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 Screen-to-Body ~87.0% Protection Ceramic Shield glass Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, Always-On display PLATFORM OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 17.4 Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D Scanner Yes Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide) Features HDR, Cinematic mode Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE NFC Yes USB Lightning, USB 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) Emergency SOS Yes BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3200 mAh, non-removable Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe, Qi2) MISC Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple