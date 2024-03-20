PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 24,167/6 months

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 20, 2024
iphone 14 pro

There is good news for iPhone 14 pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet. Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah now offers its users to pay PTA tax in easy, monthly installments. It is pertinent to mention here that there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who is reluctant to pay the incredibly high mobile phone taxes.

So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to register the iPhone 14 Pro.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 14 Pro  PKR 48,333/-. PKR 24,167/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah there is no processing fee on 3 months and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 14 Pro Specs

Category Specification
DISPLAY
Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
Screen-to-Body ~87.0%
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, Always-On display
PLATFORM
OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 17.4
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
TOF 3D Scanner Yes
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)
Features HDR, Cinematic mode
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
NFC Yes
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB)
Emergency SOS Yes
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 3200 mAh, non-removable
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe, Qi2)
MISC
Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 20, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

💼PTA Tax Updates
💬WhatsApp Channel

>