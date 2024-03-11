Just Pay Rs 2300 for 12 Months to Buy all new Redmi A3
There is good news for all those who want to purchase a decent smartphone under the PKR 30k price range. The latest Xiaomi Redmi A3 is available for PKR 27,599 and comes with 4GB of RAM, Android 14, and a 90 Hz display. Still, there are people who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Redmi A3 in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s check out the installment plans for buying the Redmi A3.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Redmi A3
|PKR 2,300/-.
|PKR 3,067/-.
|PKR 4,600/-.
|PKR 9,200/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03109647687. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Xiaomi Redmi A3 Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal