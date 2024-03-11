Just Pay Rs 2300 for 12 Months to Buy all new Redmi A3

redmi A3

There is good news for all those who want to purchase a decent smartphone under the PKR 30k price range. The latest Xiaomi Redmi A3 is available for PKR 27,599 and comes with 4GB of RAM, Android 14, and a 90 Hz display. Still, there are people who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Redmi A3 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out the installment plans for buying the Redmi A3.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN
Redmi A3 PKR 2,300/-. PKR 3,067/-. PKR 4,600/-. PKR 9,200/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03109647687. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Specs

Here are the specifications presented in tabular form:

Feature Specification
Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.71 inches, 106.5 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels (~268 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 14 (Go edition), MIUI
Chipset Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Single 8 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 5 MP
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer
Battery
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
Colors Midnight Black, Olive Green, Lake Blue

