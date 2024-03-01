Just Pay Rs 23,167 for 6 Months to PTA Approve iPhone 15
There are a number of iPhone 15 users in Pakistan who have registered their phones with PTA. It is because the PTA taxes on these iPhones are incredibly high, which pushes the users to choose other methods like purchasing a secondary phone, bypassing PTA registration through illicit means, etc. However, to provide convenience to masses, Alfa Mall is offering users the option of paying PTA tax on the iPhone 15 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15
|PKR 46,333/-.
|PKR 23,167/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
