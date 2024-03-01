Just Pay Rs 23,167 for 6 Months to PTA Approve iPhone 15

There are a number of iPhone 15 users in Pakistan who have registered their phones with PTA. It is because the PTA taxes on these iPhones are incredibly high, which pushes the users to choose other methods like purchasing a secondary phone, bypassing PTA registration through illicit means, etc. However, to provide convenience to masses, Alfa Mall is offering users the option of paying PTA tax on the iPhone 15 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 15 PKR 46,333/-. PKR 23,167/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

iPhone 15 Specs

Category Description Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~86.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~461 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Platform OS iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3.1 Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM NVMe Main Camera Dual 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec. Selfie Camera Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving) Battery Type Li-Ion 3349 mAh, non-removable Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (MagSafe) 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update 4.5W reverse wired Misc Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink