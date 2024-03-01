Just Pay Rs 23,167 for 6 Months to PTA Approve iPhone 15

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 1, 2024
iPhone 15

There are a number of iPhone 15 users in Pakistan who have registered their phones with PTA. It is because the PTA taxes on these iPhones are incredibly high, which pushes the users to choose other methods like purchasing a secondary phone, bypassing PTA registration through illicit means, etc. However, to provide convenience to masses, Alfa Mall is offering users the option of paying PTA tax on the iPhone 15 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 15 PKR 46,333/-. PKR 23,167/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

iPhone 15 Specs

Category Description
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak)
Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~86.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~461 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Platform
OS iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3.1
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Dual 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
Battery
Type Li-Ion 3349 mAh, non-removable
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
15W wireless (MagSafe)
15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
4.5W reverse wired
Misc
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 1, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>