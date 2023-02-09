Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom Will Launch Alongside Amiibo Functionality On May 12

Advertisement

At the Nintendo Direct presentation, we got to know new information regarding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The best thing we came to know is that the much-anticipated game will come alongside a new amiibo based on Link’s appearance in the sequel. No doubt, it is quite exciting for fans of the toy line. This is not it. After the show’s ending, Nintendo revealed that previous figures based on the Zelda franchise would also work with the game. In addition to that, all the game players will be able to get helpful materials and weapons. The most important thing is that the amiibo functionality will also unlock Paraglider fabric related to the game that the amiibo is actually based on!

Advertisement

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Scanning amiibo from the Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can even receive helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. All designs look pretty cool, however, the one based on Majora’s Mask is the highlight! No doubt, the design has done an incredible job of replicating the Nintendo 64 game. We are quite sure that this is going to be a favorite among Zelda fans. The point worth mentioning here is that some of the earlier Zelda amiibo have been out of stock for some time now, and it has the ability to fetch a lot of money on the secondary market.

Advertisement

A few rumors suggested that several amiibo based on the series will be getting a restock on February 3rd. However, that rumor did not pan out. It seems like the company will restock ahead of Tears of the Kindom‘s May 12th release date. The point notable here is that Nintendo has offered similar restocks in the past as well when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was released. The company brought back amiibo based on the Four Champions so it’s definitely possible that could happen again!

Also Read: Google launches Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Phones – PhoneWorld