Loreal, Meta & HEC Paris Join Forces To Launch Metaverse Startup Accelerator

According to the latest news from the fashion industry, we have come to know that L’Oréal, Meta, and the French business school HEC Paris have joined forces to launch a startup acceleration program. The Metaverse Startup Accelerator is dedicated to creativity in the metaverse world.

What We Know So Far About Metaverse Startup Accelerator

According to the latest reports, the program will support at least five startups that specialize in:

3D production

augmented reality (AR)

virtual reality (VR)

mixed reality

avatar creation

portability in user experience

token economy

topics related to the metaverse and Web3.

The good piece of information is that the program does not have to be specifically related to the beauty industry. Applications are open until 20 November. Reports claim that a jury composed of Meta, L’Oréal, and HEC members including entrepreneurs and investors will select the startups in December and the program will run from January to June 2023. The point worth mentioning here is that successful applicants will be offered mentorship and access to experts and investors. L’Oréal chief digital and marketing officer Asmita Dubey stated that:

“It brings a lot of young talents together. They’re the future. Imagine the massive creative energy that it generates. The benefit for us is that we can use that creativity for our DMI [international marketing direction] and brands. So, of course, we will leverage that.”