According to some latest reports, Apple is not going to launch the M3-equipped Mac mini and upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro this year. Apple is expected to introduce its M3 chip in the fall, along with the first Mac models to use it. While the Mac mini is usually among the first to come with the new Apple Silicon chip. But this year, it is going to change.

According to the latest report by Mark Gurman, an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming.” But rather than be in the fall launches, it could possibly be held back until late 2024.

M3 Mac mini, 14-inch &16-inch MacBook Pro are not Launching This year

As the M2 Mac mini arrived over two years after the first M1 model. Gurman suspects Apple doesn’t believe the Mac mini needs annual or more regular refreshes, unlike some other Mac models like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Additionally, the report also revealed that the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro won’t be in the October releases. Since they’re going to use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Most likely, these devices will launch in mid-2024.

This does not mean that we will not get any MacBook Pro this year. Apple will launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M3 will be in the first wave, along with a 13-inch MacBook Air update and a 24-inch iMac.

Apple itself does not reveal any information regarding this yet. Anyhow we will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

