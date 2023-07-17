Apple is getting ready to launch its first M3 Apple Silicon Macs in October. According to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple will most likely launch its M3-powered Macs by the end of this year.

As always, Apple will launch a new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra in the September event. However, Apple is also reportedly lining up new Macs for a month later, in October. Apple will most likely launch a new M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro.

First M3 Apple Silicon Macs to Launch in October

Moreover, the upcoming M3 chip will come with similar core counts to the M2. However, it will come with enhanced performance and efficiency thanks to the move to a new 3-nanometer silicon fabrication process.

Apple launched the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air last month. Now, it seems a little weird that an M3 MacBook Air is readying to go in October while the M2 lineup was delayed due to supply chain issues.

We are not sure whether the company will hold an October event, or whether new Macs would arrive via press release. Most likely, Apple will hold an event for a significant new Mac launch.

Furthermore, the new iPad Pro models, featuring OLED displays, will launch in 2024. But Gurman says that an iPad Air model with an updated chip may be ready this fall. In the same newsletter, Gurman also revealed that a new 30-inch iMac is in the works, which could debut as soon as 2024.

