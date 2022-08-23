Malware Apps change their names to avoid Play Store detection

Malware poses a great threat to devices and users’ data and keeping in view growing counterfeit activities, app stores like Google and Apple are trying their best to save people. However, even after too many efforts, App stores are vulnerable to such activities. After finding the issues, Play Store removes apps and bans the developers behind that app. This action prevents annoying apps carrying spyware, malware, and adware from compromising users’ private data and credentials. Keeping in view these precautionary measures from app stores, the developers of these applications try every trick to dodge Google’s checks and in an effort to do so, a new campaign is common these days which remains safe from Play Store detection. While this is a regular activity going on, these days some apps automatically change their names and icons after installation. In this way, they remain undetected on phones while bombarding screens with their ads.

The team from Bitdefender identified 35 such apps that make it nearly impossible for mobile users to find the culprit responsible for the ad spam and malicious ads. These apps have affected people with over two million downloads combined. According to Bitdefender, it used a new real-time behavioral technology to identify the adware.

Play Store detection Gets More Tricky

When these apps are installed, they rename themselves and matches with a system app-like settings to help them stay hidden. Automatically, their icon also changes and redirects unsuspecting users to the real Settings app on their phone. Some of these requests also ask you to disable battery optimization and grating permissions to display over the other apps. These two requests can be taken as red flags and if discovered on time, users can save themselves from compromising of data.

The company behind this discovery believes that it used a new real-time behavioral technology to identify the adware. While the company has identified it, we inexperienced and laymen cannot find such apps on our mobile. This means it is better to delete unused apps that you do not need which will save you from such counterfeit activities. Also, one needs to look out for unusual permissions requests which might redirect you toward a disaster.

