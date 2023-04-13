Meet World’s First Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1: ZTE Axon Pad 5G

According to the latest news, ZTE recently held a launch event in China in order to unveil the highly anticipated Axon 50 Ultra flagship phone. At the same event, the company also introduced the ZTE Axon Pad 5G tablet. The amazing thing about this ZTE Tablet is that it is the first-ever tablet to feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Let’s dig into the Axon Pad 5G specifications, features, and price.
ZTE Axon Pad 5G Specs, Features & Price
The highly anticipated Axon Pad 5G comes with a thickness of 6.5mm and weighs 605 grams. The tablet houses a 12.1-inch IPS LCD panel that comes with a 2.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colors. The tablet has support for accessories including a stylus and ZTE’s smart magnetic keyboard.
The tablet is preloaded with the MyOS 13-based which is tipped to be based on Android 13 OS. This OS allows users to effortlessly switch between work and life profiles. The company claims seamless connectivity between ZTE devices. The most amazing part about this tablet is that it is the world’s first tablet to boast the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, LDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the tablet is equipped with a dedicated chip for security as well.
The Axon Pad 5G comes with a massive 10,000mAh battery and supports 80W charging. The point worth mentioning here is that it is also the first tablet to have support for dual 5G SIMs. The back panel of the gadget has a single camera with an LED flash. However, there is still no information regarding the front and rear cameras of the upcoming ZTE Tablet.
The company is yet to confirm the RAM and storage variants of the Axon Pad 5G as well. Currently, the Axon Pad is only available to buy by government and corporate entities. It means that right now there is no version of the tablet that is currently marketed to individual customers. The tablet will be available in black and gray color options.
