A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced online in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok. The leaked video provides a closer look at the device’s rumoured design. The video doesn’t reveal anything new beyond existing rumours, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the device looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro.
The video revealed the Key hardware features including solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame. The phone has an elongated volume button which will supposedly be an Action button replacing the Ring/Silent switch.
iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Leak Reveals These Important Specs
The dummy model is likely based on leaked CADs from iPhone case makers. It’s unclear if the rear camera bump or other aspects of the dummy iPhone are perfectly to scale. It’s also possible the final design of the buttons and other parts could have more detail than revealed in future updates.
However, all four iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt USB-C. However, Pro models could support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 for faster data transfer speeds than the standard iPhone 15 models. All four models will also feature Dynamic Island, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 lineup at a September event as usual. Other rumoured features for the Pro models only include the A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, faster Wi-Fi 6E, increased RAM, and more. We will definitely get more details bout the phones in the coming weeks.
