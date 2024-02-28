Meet ZTE Nubia Flip 5G: Cheapest Flip Phone In The Foldable Market

Foldable phones have conquered the smartphone market nowadays. However, there is one big problem; these phones are quite expensive. Sources claim that Chinese tech giant ZTE is trying to change that, with its Nubia Flip 5G, a clamshell-style phone that just costs $600. ZTE Nubia Flip 5G will compete with premium flip phones from Samsung and Motorola together with some standard smartphones. The budget-friendly flip phone will not make its way to the US. ZTE announced at MWC that new gaming and music-oriented phones will be launching in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

ZTE Is Billing Nubia Flip 5G As a Flip Phone “for young people”

It seems as if ZTE is following in the footsteps of Motorola who recently aimed its $700 2023 Razr at younger generations. ZTE’s flip phone will come with a circular cover screen, along with an internal display that measures 6.9 inches. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It is an older chip, but the same one that powers Motorola’s Razr phone. Nubia Flip 5G is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s also $100 less than Motorola’s Razr 2023. The most notable point is that it is cheaper than standard non-folding phones including Apple’s iPhone 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 & Google Pixel 8.

The lower price seems to come with some trade-offs, though. Aside from the older chip, the upcoming ZTE Nubia Flip 5G’s outer screen will not be as large as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Motorola Razr Plus. There will be less number of cameras as compared to non-folding phones. According to ZTE, the Nubia Flip 5G will come with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front snapper. The external screen will be circular, which makes it somewhat unique. Nevertheless, it’s a promising sign, indicating that foldable phones may become more accessible to shoppers on a budget.