Meta Brings 3D Avatars for Instagram- Updates Facebook Avatars

Meta, like always is bringing something new for its users. This time the company is introducing 3D avatars for Instagram and for Facebook messenger, it is rolling out updated avatars. Initially, the rollout has started in the United States, Canada, and Mexico which means that the users from these countries can view their virtual selves in stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures.

This update has brought something different for users including Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in several colors on all platforms, including VR. To support especially abled people, the update has also brought wheelchairs, that can be used in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats, and in Instagram Stories and DMs.

3D Avatars for Instagram will Provide a unified Experience

The overall look of avatars is also greatly improved to make them look real.

While releasing the new update with plenty of features, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said:

“We’re updating Meta avatars with a lot more expressions, faces, and skin tones, as well as wheelchairs and hearing aids. “We’re starting to experiment with digital clothing too. You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon.”

The best thing is that with the new updates, users can use the same avatars across all meta platforms . Any change made on any of these platforms will appear on other platforms as well. The company wants to provide ease to people so that they can move their avatars from one platform to another.

