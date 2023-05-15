Meta Fixes A Recent Bug Sending Unwanted Friend Requests On Facebook

A few days back, users of the social media platform, Meta began lodging complaints regarding a new bug that was sending unwanted friend requests on Facebook. Moreover, the users prompted the company to take responsibility for the glitch. The good piece of information is that Meta has reportedly fixed the bug which surfaced on Facebook. So, now it will not be able to send friend requests automatically to the profiles you visit.

Are You Facing A Glitch Causing Unwanted Friend Requests On Facebook?

Facebook actually sent a request to a person who was trying to block the mentioned report. Many Facebook users stated that because of the distinct glitch, they chose to deactivate their accounts to flee the bug.

A Facebook user reportedly posted:

“Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!”

Another called it:

“the funniest thing Facebook has ever done”.

People made fun of the social media platform when this new bug surfaced. Moreover, Meta’s spokesperson now claims that they addressed a bug linked to a recent app update that inadvertently initiated the incorrect sending of Facebook friend requests. The tech giant even issued an apology following the glitch. No doubt, this bug resulted in a substantial privacy breach on Facebook. The good part is that the issue has been resolved now. The company has taken measures to prevent its recurrence. The spokesperson conveyed apologies for any inconvenience caused by this incident.

In addition to that, Meta made an announcement regarding the discovery of individuals involved in the creation of malware. Reports claim that these malicious actors are manipulating the public’s fascination with ChatGPT. They are luring users to download harmful applications and browser extensions. Meta has taken quick action by implementing advanced security measures to identify and block this malicious software and extensions. Moreover, the social giant is also teaming up with security experts and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate these scheming activities.

To ensure your online safety:

Do not download applications or browser extensions related to ChatGPT or any other service.

Always obtain software exclusively from trusted sources, such as official app stores.

Try to regularly update

Use reliable antivirus software to provide additional protection against potential threats.

