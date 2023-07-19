Meta and Microsoft announced support for the Llama 2 family of large language models (LLMs) on Azure and Windows. The next generation of Meta’s large language model, Llama 2, is now available for free commercially. Llama 2 is open source and free to use for research and commercial uses, though you’d have to pay for Microsoft’s enterprise hosting service.

Large language models are what power generative artificial intelligence chatbots, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Microsoft launched an AI-powered Bing search earlier this year, which makes use of ChatGPT.

Meta Launches Llama 2 in Collaboration with Microsoft

Under this partnership with Meta, Microsoft will now also offer access to Llama 2 through Azure AI and Windows. It will also be offered through Amazon Web Services and other providers.

“We believe an open approach is the right one for the development of today’s AI models, especially those in the generative space,” Meta said. “By making AI models available openly, they can benefit everyone.”

Meta claimed that this model is “safer” because more researchers and developers can stress test, find issues and solve problems sooner.

Now Azure customers can fine-tune and deploy the 7B, 13B, and 70B-parameter Llama 2 models easily and more safely on Azure. In addition, Llama will be optimized to run locally on Windows. Windows developers will be able to use Llama by targeting the DirectML execution provider through the ONNX Runtime.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is working with Meta to make Llama 2 AI implementations available on phones and PCs starting next year.

“This will allow customers, partners and developers to build use cases, such as intelligent virtual assistants, productivity applications, content creation tools, entertainment and more,” Qualcomm said. “These new on-device AI experiences, powered by Snapdragon, can work in areas with no connectivity or even in airplane mode.”

