Advertisement

Meta is testing paid account verification badges for Facebook and Instagram. The company will now charge $12 per month on the web and $15 per month for iOS and Android subscriptions. Users will then get a blue check next to their account name for increased visibility in searches, comments and recommendations alongside protection against impersonation, priority customer support and exclusive features.

Advertisement

Meta is Testing Paid Account Verification Badges for Facebook and Instagram

Check Also: Meta will Soon Revamp Horizon Worlds for Younger Audiences

Users in Australia and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to the new verification feature later this week.

Advertisement

Once a user applies for Meta Verified, they will be required to confirm their identity via a government ID that matches the profile name and photo for their account. Accounts must also meet a minimum activity requirement for prior posting history. Moreover, the owner has to be at least 18 years old. Currently, Businesses are not eligible for Meta Verified.

The big addition to the new verified plan is proactive monitoring for account impersonation which is a big issue on all social media platforms. The verified users on Meta will also get exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels. They will also get 100-star tokens (Meta’s digital currency) per month which are used to tip creators on Facebook. Previously verified Facebook and Instagram accounts via the old requirements for notability and authenticity will not be altered.

This feature will soon be available for users.

Advertisement

See Also: Meta Reportedly Plans More Job Cuts Next Month