Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is reportedly revamping its virtual reality metaverse app Horizon Worlds in an attempt to attract teens and younger audiences. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Meta is hoping to open the app to audiences between the ages of 13 and 17. Moreover, the company will open the app to younger users as soon as March.

Meta will Soon Revamp Horizon Worlds for Younger Audiences

Meta launched Horizon Worlds in December 2021. It is an online world built for Meta’s Quest VR headsets. In the app, users can play and explore with friends, solve puzzles and compete in games. Horizon Worlds is currently accessible to adults 18 years and older. However, there are concerns that the app isn’t pulling in enough users. So the company is now trying to attract more users by bringing the younger audience to the VR world.

Horizon vice president Gabriel Aul called teenagers and young adults “true digital citizens” of the metaverse and outlined the need to serve this demographic. Meta’s teen outreach could help boost Horizon’s retention rates, which currently sit at just 11%.

However, Meta has not revealed any information regarding this yet. Let’s see what Meta has to say about it. But if the report is true, we hope this turn out to be a good decision for the company.

