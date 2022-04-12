Meta tests selling digital items in metaverse

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has always brought new innovations to give ease and a unique experience to creators and consumers. It earns a lot from the large-scale targeted advertising and hence, looking forward to contributing to the emergence of the metaverse and getting massive public attention. In this regard, this time it has thought about giving an opportunity to creators to sell digital items to the users of Horizon Worlds in the metaverse. It means soon people will be able to sell digital items in metaverse.

Metaverse consists of a set of parallel universes which are accessed through virtual reality platforms. At the moment it exists in the form of video games and social platforms where people gather not just to play but also to participate in the events. Horizon Worlds is a social platform in metaverse and was rolled out in December to Oculus Quest VR headset users and soon got 300,000 monthly users. These users will now be able to buy digital items from the creators.

According to the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the creator’s monetization and metaverse economy are important. The company is basically testing two new features. One is the in-world purchases which include the ability to sell virtual items and get access to things within Horizon Worlds. In this, the creator can introduce new digital items that they can sell within the Horizon and earn money. The creators can begin making items that they want to sell by tapping the Commerce tab and gizmo within the app’s creator mode. They also need to follow the Prohibited Content Policy so that they can bring content that doesn’t violate the company’s policies.

The other one is related to the creator bonus program which will be for those creators who are giving great inputs in Horizon by building awesome worlds. This new program will be compensation and reward for them. This reward is to seek the content creator who attracts new users. In October, the company had set up a $10 million fund for the creators to give awesome input in the world. Now the new program will offer more funds to creative creators. Meta will not collect fees on these bonuses and also pay in full at the end of the month.

The company is rolling out these tools for a handful of creators to try it and give feedback. According to the company, these tools are steps toward its long-term vision for the metaverse where creators can earn by selling their creative items, and users can use the services and digital goods and get an awesome experience

Also Read: Epic Raises $2 Billion in Funding For its Metaverse Ambitions