Meta’s Social App For Couples “Tuned” Is Shutting Down

Tuned, Meta’s social app for couples was a project under Meta’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team. It was launched almost two years ago. The couple’s app was originally formed to build consumer-facing apps that allowed Meta to test out new features and gauge people’s reactions. Recently, we have come to know that Meta is going to shut down this app very soon.

Tuned App Will Be Shutting Down From Sep 19

According to the latest reports, users have been informed to download their data before September 19 when the app will shut down. All the Tuned Users began receiving a notification about the impending shutdown last week. So, it is now officially confirmed that the company is wrapping up to shut down it on the announced date.

Tuned App was launched in the early months of the pandemic. It was a way for couples to stay in touch and engaged, with messaging features and quizzes designed to let them know how they were feeling, what they were up to, and milestones they were anticipating. In addition to that, the users were also able to exchange notes, photos and videos, challenges, voice messages, notes and lists, music, and much more via a Spotify integration.

At the time of its launch, Meta wrote in a blog post published in April 2020 that:

“With Tuned, you can capture and react to artifacts of your relationship digitally, creating a shared scrapbook for these memorable moments that you and your partner can easily scroll through and reminisce on. Send photo snapshots, notes, cards, voice memos, and more, without broadcasting to the world or fear of messaging the wrong person.”

Tuned has a relative lack of tie-ins with other social apps like Insta, Facebook, and Facebook Dating. It played an important role in its downfall. Moreover, Craig Chapple, a mobile insights strategist at app analytics firm Sensor Tower also revealed that Tuned was only downloaded around 909,000 times across the App Store and Android Google Play. The number of downloads is very small as compared to the other social media apps. Tuned had very strong rivals, therefore, it failed to compete with better-established social couple apps like Between and Couply.

So, if you are a Tuned user, make sure to download all your data from the app as it will shut down on Sep 19. After that, you will not be able to do so.

